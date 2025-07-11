Argentine giants under pressure, surprise champions reset as Clausura starts

Boca Juniors and River Plate head into Argentina's Clausura (closing) championship aiming to restore their status at home after painful Club World Cup group-stage exits, while surprise champions Platense defend their title under new leadership.

Despite their historic achievements, Boca and River endured a humbling first half of the season. River finished the Apertura (opening championship) strongly but stumbled in the quarter-finals, losing on penalties to eventual champions Platense.

Their Club World Cup campaign did little to ease pressure on coach Marcelo Gallardo as his side managed only one win, against Japan's Urawa Reds, as they failed to reach the knockout stage.

Losing teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono to Real Madrid further weakened River and, with no big-name signings yet, the Clausura presents them with an opportunity to regroup.

They will open the campaign with a marquee match-up on Sunday against Platense.

Bitter rivals Boca's outlook is not much brighter.

Under Fernando Gago they showed some consistency but never convinced and a painful 2–1 Clasico defeat by River late in the Apertura proved the final straw as the coach departed.

Boca's Club World Cup journey was equally disappointing, capped by being held to a shock draw by amateur side Auckland City that sealed their group-stage elimination, despite the incredible support of travelling fans across the United States.

With World Cup winner Leandro Paredes returning from AS Roma and manager Miguel Angel Russo given time to steady the ship, Boca will look to improve. They open their campaign on Sunday at home to Argentinos Juniors.

FRESH STARTS

Challengers will not be in short supply. Rosario Central topped Group B in the Apertura but stumbled in the quarter-finals against eventual finalists Huracan.

Now, the return of club great and national icon Angel Di Maria has reignited belief that early promise can turn into a serious title push.

Among the tournament's long shots, all eyes will be on Platense as they try to prove their Apertura title was no fluke.

The surprise champions are set to begin a new era, after coaching duo Favio Orsi and Sergio Gomez resigned just 10 days after lifting the trophy.

In their place is Cristian Gonzalez, tasked with keeping the momentum alive at a club unaccustomed to life at the top.

"In the first training session, I congratulated these guys because they want more," Gonzalez said during his presentation.

"They convey to me that desire to keep competing, to want to win."