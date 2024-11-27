Argentine Mascherano named Inter Miami coach, reuniting him with Messi

Inter Miami appointed former Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano as their new coach on Tuesday, reuniting him with old teammate Lionel Messi who captains the Major League Soccer side.

Mascherano, who has a contract until 2027, played for River Plate, Corinthians, Liverpool and Barcelona where he was on the pitch with Messi both at club and national level.

The 40-year-old leaves a role coaching Argentina's youth teams including the Under-23 side at the 2024 Olympic Games.

"To be able to lead a club like Inter Miami is an honor for me, and a privilege I will strive to make the most of," he said, praising the club's ambition and infrastructure.

"I'm looking forward to working with the people at Inter Miami to help the club reach new heights, and to give the fans more unforgettable moments."

Inter Miami will be the first experience in club football management for Mascherano, nicknamed "The Little Boss".

As well as Messi, he will also be managing former Barca teammates such as Uruguay's Luis Suarez and Spain's Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

The MLS side were left without a coach when Gerardo "Tata" Martino stepped down from his role citing personal reasons.

Miami topped the MLS regular season standings and won the Supporters' Shield with a record 74 points in 34 games, but were knocked out of the MLS Cup playoffs earlier this month.

"Javier has amassed unmatched experience in his career, from playing on the world's biggest stages, to coaching at the youth international level. He has the blend of skills and experience we were looking for," Inter Miami's managing owner Jorge Mas said.