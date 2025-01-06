Argentine midfielder Garro charged with manslaughter after fatal crash

BUENOS AIRES : Argentine midfielder Rodrigo Garro was charged on Sunday with involuntary manslaughter following a crash that killed a motorcyclist in his hometown of General Pico in Argentina's La Pampa province.

The 30-year-old victim, Nicolas Chiaraviglio, died at the scene after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck early on Saturday morning.

Garro's lawyer, David Divan, said his client was "deeply shocked" and willing to cooperate with the investigation.

After leaving the courthouse in General Pico, the lawyer emphasized Garro's immediate efforts to assist the victim, and said he will not be detained while awaiting trial.

Garro, who plays for Brazil's Corinthians, plans to return to Brazil, Divan said.

Corinthians expressed solidarity with Chiaraviglio’s family in a statement released on Saturday and committed to cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

(Report by Maximilian Heath. Writing by Angelica Medina. Editing by Jan Harvey)