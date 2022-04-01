Argentine MotoGP practice postponed due to freight delay

MotoGP postponed Friday practice for the Argentine Grand Prix to Saturday after air freight failed to arrive in time from the previous race in Indonesia.

MotoGP said five cargo flights had been scheduled to transport material from Lombok via Africa to Tucuman, near the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.

"As of Thursday morning local time in Argentina, one cargo load remains grounded in Mombasa, Kenya. The plane is awaiting a part in order to return to the air," organisers said.

The plane was expected to arrive in Argentina on Friday.

MotoGP said practice sessions for all classes would now start on Saturday morning, followed by qualifying at a slightly later time than originally scheduled. Race start times were not affected.

"It will be hard for all the mechanics," said Gresini's championship leader Enea Bastianini.