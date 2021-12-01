Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Argentine referee accuses player of threatening to kill him
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Argentine referee accuses player of threatening to kill him

Argentine referee accuses player of threatening to kill him

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Palmeiras v Delfin - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - December 2, 2020 Referee Dario Herrera during the match Pool via REUTERS/Alexandre Schneider

01 Dec 2021 04:19AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 04:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES : A referee in Argentina's first division has accused a Lanus player of threatening to kill him if he ever officiates their games again, according to a report the referee filed with police.

The alleged incident happened during a game between Lanus and Racing on Monday night, which home side Racing won 3-1 to extend Lanus' winless run to four games.

According to the police report seen by Reuters, referee Dario Herrera accused Lanus striker Lautaro Acosta of using foul language and saying to him: "You're corrupt... if you ever referee us again I am going to kill you."

The police report was filed after the game in Avellaneda, a suburb of Buenos Aires.

An aide to Lanus club's president said they had no comment on the issue. Acosta did not respond to a request for comment.

The Argentine Association of Referees called for an "exemplary sanction" against the 33-year-old former Sevilla, Racing Santander and Boca Juniors player.

"This can't keep happening, it's inconceivable what Acosta did," the association's director Federico Beligoy said on Argentine television.

(Reporting by Ramiro Scandolo in Buenos Aires; writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us