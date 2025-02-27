Argentine teen midfielder Echeverri arrives at Manchester City

Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri has joined up with Manchester City and will be available for selection for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Echeverri signed from River Plate in January last year, but remained on loan at the Argentine club until last month and arrives at City having captained his country at the Under-20 South American Championship.

The 19-year-old scored six goals in nine games to lead Argentina to the final where they lost to Paraguay earlier this month. Echeverri, who signed a contract until June 2028, has made 48 appearances for River Plate scoring four goals.

"I cannot tell you how excited I am to be here in Manchester and to finally be able to call myself a Manchester City player," Echeverri said in a club statement.

Manchester City, fourth in the Premier League, are in FA Cup action this weekend when they host Plymouth Argyle in the fifth round on Saturday.