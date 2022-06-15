Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Armstrong at the double as Scotland crush Armenia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Armstrong at the double as Scotland crush Armenia

Armstrong at the double as Scotland crush Armenia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group E - Armenia v Scotland - Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia - June 14, 2022 Scotland's Stuart Armstrong in action with Armenia's Varazdat Haroyan Photolure via REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan
Armstrong at the double as Scotland crush Armenia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group E - Armenia v Scotland - Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia - June 14, 2022 Scotland's Che Adams in action with Armenia's Hrayr Mkoyan Photolure via REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan
Armstrong at the double as Scotland crush Armenia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group E - Armenia v Scotland - Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia - June 14, 2022 Armenia's Vahan Bichakhchyan in action with Scotland's Callum McGregor Photolure via REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan
Armstrong at the double as Scotland crush Armenia
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group E - Armenia v Scotland - Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia - June 14, 2022 Scotland's Stuart Armstrong in action with Armenia's Artak Dashyan and Varazdat Haroyan Photolure via REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan
15 Jun 2022 02:22AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 02:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

YEREVAN, Armenia: Scotland's Stuart Armstrong struck twice in the first half as they came from a goal down to power past Armenia 4-1 and pick up their second win in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

The hosts, who finished with nine men, grabbed an early opener through Vahan Bichakhchyan in the sixth minute after a defensive mistake from Grant Hanley but were left to rue a slew of missed chances as Southampton midfielder Armstrong made them pay with two superbly taken goals.

Scotland were helped by Arman Hovhannisyan's dismissal just before the break and turned on the style in the second half, with captain John McGinn and Che Adams securing the points and easing the pain of their World Cup qualification disappointment.

There was more misery for Armenia as Kamo Hovhannisyan was shown a straight red card in stoppage time for a dangerous challenge on Lewis Ferguson.

Steve Clarke's side are second in League B Group One with six points from three games, behind Ukraine who play Ireland later on Tuesday. Armenia have three points from four games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us