Arnautovic double helps Austria to 3-1 win away to sorry Sweden
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group F - Sweden v Austria - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - September 12, 2023
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group F - Sweden v Austria - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - September 12, 2023
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group F - Sweden v Austria - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden - September 12, 2023
13 Sep 2023 05:36AM
STOCKHOLM: Austria striker Marko Arnautovic notched two second-half goals as his side comfortably beat Sweden 3-1 in their Group F qualifier at the Friends Arena on Tuesday (Sep 12), dealing a serious blow to the hosts' hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024.

Belgium, who thrashed Estonia 5-0 in Brussels, top the group on 13 points after five games, ahead of Austria on goal difference. The Swedes are third on six points with Azerbaijan fourth on one point along with bottom side Estonia.

Michael Gregoritsch gave Austria the lead in the 53rd minute as the Swedish defence switched off, rising highest to head Stefan Posch's cross to the far post into the top-left corner.

Austria made it two three minutes later when a clearance by Sweden defender Isak Hien only went as far as Marcel Sabitzer and he played a first-time ball to Arnautovic, who swivelled and calmly fired home.

Hien's evening went from bad to worse when he tripped Philipp Mwene in the 68th minute to concede a penalty and Arnautovic stepped up to blast home the spot kick, prompting an exodus of Swedish fans from the stands.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson made a flurry of late changes and substitute Emil Holm pulled a late goal back but Austria easily held on and moved a step closer to qualification.

Source: Reuters

