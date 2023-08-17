Logo
Sport

Arnautovic joins Inter on loan from Bologna
Sport

Arnautovic joins Inter on loan from Bologna

Arnautovic joins Inter on loan from Bologna

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Austria v Scotland - Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria - March 29, 2022 Austria's Marko Arnautovic during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

17 Aug 2023 04:13AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2023 04:29AM)
Inter Milan have signed Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic from Bologna on loan, both Serie A clubs said on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Italian media reported that Inter paid Bologna about €10 million (US$10.87 million) for the 34-year-old with an obligation to make the deal permanent if certain conditions are met.

Arnautovic will return for a second spell at San Siro. He was part of the squad during the treble-winning campaign under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10.

"A physically imposing but technically-gifted player, Marko is the complete striker and is equally talented with both feet," Inter said in a statement.

Arnautovic has won 108 caps for Austria, scoring 34 goals.

Inter signed French forward Marcus Thuram on a free transfer earlier in the current window.

Source: Reuters

