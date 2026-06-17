Arnold sees positives in Iraq's opening World Cup loss to Norway

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 16 : Iraq coach Graham Arnold urged his players not to lose heart after their 4-1 defeat by Norway in their World Cup opener on Tuesday and reminded them they have two more chances to get a victory that could put them through to the knockout rounds.

Norway's Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 29th minute and while Aymen Hussein briefly levelled for Iraq, Haaland put his side back in front before halftime.

Leo Ostigard added a third in the 76th minute and Hussein's late own goal completed the scoring.

Iraq are playing at the World Cup for the first time in 40 years and Arnold said he was encouraged by their performance.

"We put good pressure on Norway," he said. "But a couple of mistakes against players at this level will always punish you. So we need to learn lessons from our mistakes."

The Australian said Norway's second goal, which came from a weak back pass to Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, was a turning point.

"It really probably hurt the players mentally," said Arnold. "I tried to pick them up and say it's the past, and we've got to get over it."

Despite the defeat, Arnold said Iraq remain firmly in contention to reach the knockout stage.

Norway lead Group I on goal difference, with France also on three points following a 3-1 victory over Senegal.

With the best third-placed sides also able to advance under the World Cup's expanded 48-team format, Arnold said there was no reason to panic.

"We're in a group phase, there's nine points available," he said. "We've got to take all the positives out of today and get ourselves ready for the next game.

"There is still the opportunity for third spot. Three points should be enough to get you through."

Arnold also highlighted the contribution of Hussein, who endured an injury-hit season.

"For him to get through 90 minutes with that energy that he had, of course scoring the goal was fantastic," he said.

With France next up, Arnold called on supporters to stay behind the team.

"Be proud of the players," he said. "Keep supporting the boys and stay happy."