Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede
FILE PHOTO: A man is attended to in an ambulance as people gather following a stampede prior to a soccer game between C.D. FAS Vs. Alianza F.C. at the Cuzcatlan stadium, in San Salvador, El Salvador May 20, 2023. REUTERS/ Jose Cabezas/File Photo
Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede
FILE PHOTO: A man reacts outside the Cuzcatlan stadium following a stampede that happened prior to a soccer game between C.D. FAS Vs. Alianza F.C., in San Salvador, El Salvador May 20, 2023. REUTERS/ Jose Cabezas/File Photo
25 May 2023 11:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

El Salvador's Public Prosecutor's Office ordered the arrest of five people allegedly responsible for the weekend stampede at the Cuscatlan stadium in the country's capital that left 12 fans dead during the second leg of the quarter-final playoffs between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo.

The Public Prosecutor's Office has named three Alianza FC team officials, including the president, the security manager and the financial manager, as well as the general manager of Estadios Deportivos de El Salvador (EDESSA) and the person in charge of the stadium keys, who will be prosecuted for culpable homicide, culpable injury and public damage.

"Negligence in the organisation and greed, by over-selling, generated a human avalanche that caused the loss of lives, as well as injuries and endangered the safety of the attendees. They will be brought before the courts in the coming days," the Prosecutor's Office said on Twitter on Thursday.

A total of 12 fans died and hundreds were treated by rescue services last Saturday after a stampede was reported at one of the entrances to the general sector of the Cuscatlan stadium, an event that shocked football internationally.

According to the institution's investigations, the gates provided were not sufficient for the number of fans and the entrances were not opened early enough for an orderly and safe entry.

The organisers, having sold out the tickets available for the sporting event, decided to illegally sell tickets issued for previous matches, it added.

Reuters could not immediately contact those named or their lawyers.

Salvadoran Football Federation fined Alianza FC $30,000 and handed down a one-year stadium ban on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, El Salvador's football authorities ended the 2022-2023 professional league championship to focus on reinforcing security measures for the events.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.