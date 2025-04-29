Arsenal ambitions go beyond semi-finals, says Arteta

LONDON :Arsenal have ambitions that extend well beyond reaching the Champions League semi-finals, coach Mikel Arteta said on Monday ahead of the first leg of their last-four tie against French champions Paris St Germain.

Arsenal produced an inspired display to knock out holders and record 15-times winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals 5-1 on aggregate.

"We have overcome a lot of issues and challenges this season, and the fact that the team is here as one of the best four teams in Europe, it says (a lot) about the mindset, the spirit and how much we really want it," Arteta told reporters.

"We are making history, and it's a beautiful story right now, but we want more."

It will be Arsenal's third Champions League semi-final appearance and their first since they faced Manchester United in 2009.

"The players are really resonating with what we are doing, and they feel like we can face these guys and be better than them," Arteta said.

"That's the feeling we had against Madrid and in the previous rounds, and that's how we feel today. I look them in the eyes and they can't wait to play tomorrow, that's the feeling."

Arsenal, unbeaten for more than two months across all competitions, will hope to repeat their 2-0 win over PSG in the league phase in October.

"I loved (our) presence, how we went out there, our body language, the intensity, how aggressive we were," Arteta said.

"We played with real belief and determination, and when you're facing big opponents, immediately you need to put a game into that context."

PSG travel to London on the back off their first league defeat of the season when they were beaten 3-1 at home by Nice on Friday.

Arsenal will be without midfielder Thomas Partey, who serves a suspension after being booked against Real, as well as injured defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Defender Ben White and forward Mikel Merino, however, may return on Tuesday.

"We lost Thomas unfortunately very late in the game against Real Madrid," Arteta said. "Ben and Mikel were able to train, let's see if they are able to start tomorrow. (Calafiori) is still not fit."

Asked whether Arsenal should be considered favourites to lift Europe's most prestigious club trophy this year, Arteta met reality head-on.

"When you look at the history, no, because we've never done it," he said. "Hopefully, if someone believes we can do it it's because of the performances and what is the team transmitting against big opposition."