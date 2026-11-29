Nov 29 : Arsenal maintained their six-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after a ferocious and controversy-filled 2-2 draw between the title rivals on Sunday.

Brighton & Hove Albion missed the chance to cut the gap when they lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle United to leave them third in the table.

Fourth-placed Liverpool were also held, drawing 1-1 away to Everton in a thrilling 249th Merseyside derby, while Bournemouth beat Fulham 2-1 for an 11th successive win in all competitions, the longest active winning run among Europe's top five leagues.

Tottenham Hotspur continued their revival with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Sunderland.

Hull City's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace kept the Eagles rooted to the foot of the table, sparing Manchester United the embarrassment of sliding to the bottom of the standings.

VAR RULES OUT LATE PENALTY

At the Emirates, City were denied a stoppage-time penalty by VAR after Josko Gvardiol's goal-bound header struck Viktor Gyokeres on the arm. The ruling was that the Arsenal substitute's arms were in a natural position as he jumped.

"Obviously there was a lot going on but I've just seen it back and it's blatant," City midfielder Elliot Anderson said.

"(Gyokeres') hands are up here. Obviously not a normal position. But it is what it is, it's what we're up against and we'll fight."

City led twice, with Erling Haaland opening the scoring before Kai Havertz headed Arsenal level.

Enzo Fernandez restored City's lead shortly after the break but Arsenal fought back again and equalised in the 83rd minute when Jurrien Timber bundled home from a corner, with the goal surviving a lengthy VAR review for handball.

"It was (off my) hip in the end, but I wasn't sure what it looked like on camera as I was trying to move my hand away from it," Timber said. "You never know what it looks like on camera, so I am happy."

At the Hill Dickinson Stadium, a superb early strike from Dominik Szoboszlai put Liverpool ahead before Jeremie Frimpong's own goal drew Everton level. Neither side could find a winner, leaving Liverpool on 22 points, with Everton 10th on 17.

The Reds struck in the fifth minute when Everton failed to clear inside the penalty area and Florian Wirtz reacted to flick the loose ball into the path of Szoboszlai, whose superb finish with the outside of his boot beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The hosts responded in the 25th minute when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's dangerous delivery from a free kick caused panic in the Liverpool box and Frimpong diverted the ball into his own net.

"A feisty atmosphere," Dewsbury-Hall told Sky Sports. "One of the biggest games in English football. We were up for it.

"It was a bit of a basketball game at times, probably quite exciting for the neutral (fan). Maybe could have won it at certain points but we'll take the draw and move on."

BARNES GRABS WINNER

Newcastle's Harvey Barnes scored the lone goal from the penalty spot in the seventh minute at Brighton, sending Bart Verbruggen the wrong way by slotting the ball into the bottom left corner.

The penalty was awarded after defender Luka Vuskovic clattered into Joe Willock.

Brighton are third on 22 points, while Newcastle climbed to 12th with 16 points.

"High intensity, we showed the spirit needed and pure commitment from the lads on the pitch and we got the three points," Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle said.

Bournemouth striker Justin Kluivert scored the deciding goal in the 62nd minute at Fulham, latching on to a cross from fellow substitute Alex Scott and slotting home to propel his side up to fifth on 21 points.

"I'm just impressed that we do it again and again," Bournemouth manager Marco Rose said. "We've done it for 11 games in a row. It's not just lucky. We deserve to win with our attitude and the way we played."

Bournemouth took the lead in the 21st minute when Calvin Bassey was caught in possession and Evanilson set up Marcus Tavernier to score.

Fulham, 17th in the table, levelled seven minutes later through Rodrigo Muniz's penalty after Adrien Truffert fouled Josh King, with Djordje Petrovic allowing the spot kick to squirm under him.

At the Stadium of Light, Tottenham's James Maddison scored either side of the break, including a goal direct from a corner in the second half to lift Spurs to eighth on 18 points.

Sunderland, who are 18th and in the relegation zone, were reduced to 10 men in the 12th minute when Thomas Meunier was sent off for scraping his studs down Omar Marmoush's Achilles.

Hull climbed to ninth with goals from Oli McBurnie, Sorba Thomas and Regan Slater. Palace made it interesting with last-gasp goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Adam Wharton but they remain last on seven, one point behind United.