Nov 24 : Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Real Madrid maintained their perfect start with a 5-1 comeback win over PSV Eindhoven and Manchester City drew 2-2 with Napoli.

The Premier League leaders' clash with their Bundesliga counterparts ended all square after a second-half goal from Dortmund's Maximilian Beier cancelled out Viktor Gyokeres' strike in the 10th minute.

Real Madrid looked in real trouble at home to PSV, going in at the break behind to Ivan Perisic's penalty, before they roared back through a goal from Federico Valverde and a stunning strike by Jude Bellingham.

Kylian Mbappe netted twice to put Real out of sight before Vinicius Jr got in on the act with a late goal having struck the post twice earlier in the game.

City had to come from behind twice after a scoreless opening half. Ayyoub Bouaddi equalised following Rasmus Hojlund's opener for Napoli and Rayan Cherki scored four minutes from time to rescue a point for City after Noa Lang put Napoli back in front.

Galatasaray moved level with Aston Villa on nine points after a 1-0 win over the English side thanks to substitute Deniz Gul's 77th-minute goal and Bodo/Glimt beat LASK by the same scoreline through Melayro Bogarde's added-time own goal.