Arsenal appoint Berta as new sporting director

Arsenal have appointed Italian Andrea Berta as new sporting director after his 12-year stint at Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

"I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club," said Berta, who replaces Brazilian Edu after his resignation last year.

"I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal have evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone in to re-establishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world," he added in a statement from the club.

During his time with Atleti as technical then sporting director, Berta played a major role in shaping squads that clinched the LaLiga title for the first time in 18 years when they won in 2013-14 and again in 2020-21.

The club also reached two Champions League finals and won the Europa League title in 2018.