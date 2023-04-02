McCabe strikes to earn Arsenal 2-1 WSL win over Man City

LONDON : Katie McCabe scored the winner with a powerful strike as Arsenal came from a goal down at home to beat Manchester City 2-1 and keep their Women's Super League title hopes alive after an enthralling game on Sunday.

The Gunners climbed into second place on 38 points after 16 games, above City on goal difference and three points behind leaders Manchester United, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 on Saturday.

Khadija Shaw gave City the lead in the fifth minute, finishing off a flowing passing move by flashing a superb header from Chloe Kelly's cross into the net.

Lauren Hemp missed a sitter that could have sent City in two up at the break and that miss proved costly as Arsenal mounted their second-half comeback, with Norway midfielder Frida Maanum rifling the ball home after a goalmouth scramble to level in the 62nd minute.

McCabe, who was booked for an early altercation with Kelly, got the winner 13 minutes later when she picked up a short corner and cut inside before lashing an unstoppable shot into the net.

Fourth-placed Chelsea, who have two games in hand over United and one over Arsenal, can move into second spot with a win over Aston Villa later on Sunday.