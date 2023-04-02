Logo
Sport

McCabe strikes to earn Arsenal 2-1 WSL win over Man City
McCabe strikes to earn Arsenal 2-1 WSL win over Man City

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester City - Meadow Park, Borehamwood, Britain - April 2, 2023 Arsenal's Katie McCabe celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester City - Meadow Park, Borehamwood, Britain - September 26, 2021 Arsenal's Katie McCabe in action with Manchester City's Alanna Kennedy Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester City - Meadow Park, Borehamwood, Britain - April 2, 2023 Arsenal's Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester City - Meadow Park, Borehamwood, Britain - April 2, 2023 Manchester City's Steph Houghton in action with Arsenal's Victoria Pelova Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
02 Apr 2023 09:47PM (Updated: 02 Apr 2023 09:47PM)
LONDON : Katie McCabe scored the winner with a powerful strike as Arsenal came from a goal down at home to beat Manchester City 2-1 and keep their Women's Super League title hopes alive after an enthralling game on Sunday.

The Gunners climbed into second place on 38 points after 16 games, above City on goal difference and three points behind leaders Manchester United, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 on Saturday.

Khadija Shaw gave City the lead in the fifth minute, finishing off a flowing passing move by flashing a superb header from Chloe Kelly's cross into the net.

Lauren Hemp missed a sitter that could have sent City in two up at the break and that miss proved costly as Arsenal mounted their second-half comeback, with Norway midfielder Frida Maanum rifling the ball home after a goalmouth scramble to level in the 62nd minute.

McCabe, who was booked for an early altercation with Kelly, got the winner 13 minutes later when she picked up a short corner and cut inside before lashing an unstoppable shot into the net.

Fourth-placed Chelsea, who have two games in hand over United and one over Arsenal, can move into second spot with a win over Aston Villa later on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

