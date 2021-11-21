Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal beat Man United 2-0 to stay top of WSL
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal beat Man United 2-0 to stay top of WSL

Arsenal beat Man United 2-0 to stay top of WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - November 21, 2021 Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Arsenal beat Man United 2-0 to stay top of WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - November 21, 2021 Arsenal's Katie McCabe scores their second goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Arsenal beat Man United 2-0 to stay top of WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - November 21, 2021 Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema scores their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Arsenal beat Man United 2-0 to stay top of WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - November 21, 2021 Manchester United's Aoife Mannion fouls Arsenal's Katie McCabe which results in a penalty Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Arsenal beat Man United 2-0 to stay top of WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Britain - November 21, 2021 Manchester United's Kirsty Hanson in action with Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
21 Nov 2021 10:24PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2021 10:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Vivianne Miedema and Katie McCabe scored in the second half to give Arsenal a 2-0 win away to Manchester United on Sunday that kept the Gunners top of the FA Women's Super League, their seventh victory in eight league games this season.

Without a league win since beating Birmingham City 2-0 on Oct. 3, United kept the visitors scoreless in the opening 45 minutes, but Dutch striker Miedema drove home a low shot three minutes into the second half to break the deadlock.

Nine minutes later McCabe was fouled in the box to earn a penalty, and the Irish international dusted herself down before firing the spot-kick beyond the dive of Mary Earps.

Arsenal stayed top of the table on 22 points, with the rest of the weekend's fixtures due to be played later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us