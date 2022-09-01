Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal beat Villa 2-1 to keep up 100% start
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal beat Villa 2-1 to keep up 100% start

Arsenal beat Villa 2-1 to keep up 100% start

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Aston Villa - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - August 31, 2022 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg after the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien

01 Sep 2022 04:37AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 04:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Gabriel Jesus’s predatory instincts and a left-footed finish from Gabriel Martinelli ensured Arsenal won 2-1 against Aston Villa on Wednesday (Aug 31) as the Gunners kept up their 100 per cent start to the new Premier League season.

The Brazilian pair scored either side of the break to hand Arsenal a deserved triumph as they dominated the match, advancing to a full house of 15 points from their opening five matches of the campaign.

Jesus opened the scoring in the 31st minute with Martinelli grabbing the 77th-minute winner, three minutes after Villa had equalised through substitute Douglas Luiz, who scored directly from a corner.

It was Villa’s fourth defeat in five games and adds to the mounting pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Premier League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.