Arsenal beat Villa 2-1 to keep up 100% start

LONDON: Gabriel Jesus’s predatory instincts and a left-footed finish from Gabriel Martinelli ensured Arsenal won 2-1 against Aston Villa on Wednesday (Aug 31) as the Gunners kept up their 100 per cent start to the new Premier League season.

The Brazilian pair scored either side of the break to hand Arsenal a deserved triumph as they dominated the match, advancing to a full house of 15 points from their opening five matches of the campaign.

Jesus opened the scoring in the 31st minute with Martinelli grabbing the 77th-minute winner, three minutes after Villa had equalised through substitute Douglas Luiz, who scored directly from a corner.

It was Villa’s fourth defeat in five games and adds to the mounting pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.