Arsenal boss Arteta hails 'will to win' after downing Manchester United

LONDON : Arsenal's set piece-inspired victory over Manchester United on Wednesday showed the Gunners' ability to score goals in different ways and their sheer will to win after a difficult spell, boss Mikel Arteta said.

Jurrien Timber and William Saliba both scored from corners in a 2-0 win, which was Arsenal's fourth on the bounce in all competitions, following a draw and back-to-back defeats before the international break.

Even with first-choice centre back Gabriel out injured, Arsenal still posed a constant threat from corners and could have scored more than the two goals they managed from a succession of dangerous set pieces.

Arteta, who briefly chuckled after being asked yet another question about their proficiency from dead balls, said this element of Arsenal's game was about being a more complete team.

"We want to be very dangerous and very effective from every angle and every phase of play and we work on all of that," he told reporters.

"Today we could have scored from open play like we did against West Ham, against Sporting, so the team really has that belief that from every angle we have the mentality to (cause) threat to the opponent and to try to score."

Arsenal's victory also came as leaders Liverpool dropped two points in a draw at Newcastle United, meaning Arsenal cut the gap to seven points to the top.

Arteta insisted he did not allow the changing score in Liverpool's match to affect his approach to Arsenal's game, but said his team's response to setbacks earlier in the season showed a positive mentality.

"The will to win is there," he said. "We tried our best to do that. It's true that we went through a lot in that period, (with) the schedule and the position that we played. A lot of things and you have to react.

"It's about trying to do it next. Today, now we've won four in a row - it doesn't matter, we have to go to Fulham and be better than them."