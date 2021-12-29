Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal boss Arteta to miss City game after COVID-19 positive test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal boss Arteta to miss City game after COVID-19 positive test

Arsenal boss Arteta to miss City game after COVID-19 positive test

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/David Klein)

29 Dec 2021 07:29PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 07:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will sit out Saturday's (Jan 1) Premier League game at home to Manchester City after testing positive for COVID-19, the club said on Wednesday.

Arsenal are fourth in the table on 35 points after 19 games, 12 points behind leaders City.

"Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well," Arsenal said in a statement.

Arteta previously tested positive in March 2020, shortly before the pandemic forced the Premier League to shut down for more than three months.

The 39-year-old is also the latest Premier League manager to test positive after Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard.

A record 103 positive COVID-19 cases were found among players and staff in the Premier League over the past week following a raft of fixture postponements during the busy festive period.

Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as it battles a surge in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

COVID-19 football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us