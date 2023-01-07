Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal charged by FA over player conduct in Newcastle draw
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal charged by FA over player conduct in Newcastle draw

Arsenal charged by FA over player conduct in Newcastle draw

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 3, 2023 Players from both teams remonstrate with referee Andrew Madley REUTERS/David Klein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

07 Jan 2023 01:00PM (Updated: 07 Jan 2023 01:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Tuesday's goalless Premier League draw with Newcastle United.

Arsenal were denied two late penalty claims and a number of players confronted referee Andrew Madley deep into stoppage time to appeal for a penalty for a possible handball. Madley, who issued nine yellow cards in a fractious and scrappy game, waved away the appeals.

"It's alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute, and the club has until Tuesday 10 January 2023 to respond," the FA said in a statement on Friday.

League leaders Arsenal are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. They will return to action on Monday against Oxford United in the FA Cup.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.