Arsenal claim top spot as Havertz seals win at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England, Nov 1 : Champions Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League with Kai Havertz's early goal securing a statement 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

German striker Havertz tapped in from Declan Rice's low cross in the 16th minute after the hosts were caught trying to play the ball out of their defence.

Liverpool responded strongly as halftime approached with Florian Wirtz curling a free kick against the crossbar and Alexis Mac Allister heading a good chance over the bar.

But Arsenal weathered the storm and defended superbly to keep Liverpool largely at arm's length after the break and seal their first Premier League win at Anfield for 14 years.

Mikel Arteta's side replaced Manchester City at the top with 24 points from nine games, with City on 21 after losing at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, their second successive league defeat after winning their first seven.

Liverpool's second league defeat of the season left them nine points behind Arsenal in fifth place.

For all Liverpool's huff and puff they failed to register an effort on target as Arsenal smothered their hosts with the kind of gritty away display that has become Arteta's blueprint.

'CRAZY STAT'

Arsenal were stunned by fourth-tier Fleetwood Town in the League Cup in midweek but normal service was restored as they frustrated Liverpool to record a sixth clean sheet in nine league games and the significance of the win was clear in the way their players celebrated in front of their joyous fans.

"This means a lot to the whole football club and it's been 14 years, that is a crazy stat and I think that we are all happy that we gave it to them today," Havertz said.

"I think we all know what this stadium is about and what the fans are about. Liverpool have big players and they can show their quality. We knew that this was coming for us and we all stuck together and defended together."

Liverpool have slowly found their rhythm this season under Andoni Iraola and victory on Sunday would have raised hopes of them being genuine title contenders.

But after back-to-back league wins they got a reality check and could have few complaints.

Liverpool were architects of their own downfall as they ceded possession to Arsenal's press and when the ball was played out to Noni Madueke he found the overlapping Rice who slid a pass across for Havertz to end his nine-game goal drought.

Iraola's team dominated the rest of the half and had a strong penalty shout turned down when Jurrien Timber grabbed at Alexander Isak's shirt.

But Arsenal tightened up in the second half and denied the hosts any clear sights at goal.

"That is the Anfield way, that is what this Liverpool team can do and they just create waves and waves of attack. Relentless attacks," the tireless Rice said.

"We knew it wouldn't have been easy but in the end that defensive line and that togetherness is undefeated.

"So happy for Havertz because he deserved that goal and ultimately the 1-0 win."