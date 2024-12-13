Arsenal defender Gabriel could return against Everton, says boss Arteta

Arsenal centre back Gabriel Magalhaes has participated in training and could be available for Saturday's Premier League game against Everton at the Emirates Stadium after recovering from a hamstring injury, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

The 26-year-old Brazilian, who was replaced in the second half of their 5-2 victory at West Ham United in November, has since missed a 2-0 home win over Manchester United, a 1-1 draw at Fulham and a 3-0 Champions League home victory over Monaco.

Arsenal have also been without new signing Riccardo Calafiori after the 22-year-old Italy defender went off with an injury against West Ham.

"There is a possibility with one of them to be available. He trained today. It's Gabriel," Arteta told reporters.

On Calafiori, Arteta said: "We're just respecting the times that the medical department has set. We monitor him every day."

Third-placed Arsenal, who trail leaders Liverpool by six points with the Merseyside club having a game in hand, have been hit by injuries to defenders Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu and Arteta was hopeful that the squad's availability was going to get better.

"I never expect January (transfer window) to be super busy but some surprises always come," Arteta added.

But the injuries have meant youngsters, including 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly, who plays as a midfielder or left back, have stepped up.

Lewis-Skelly played a key role in winger Bukayo Saka's opener against Monaco on Wednesday.

"You always take a chance. It doesn't matter the experience or age. He was surrounded by very experienced players. We believed he could help the team to win the game and he certainly did that," Arteta said.

Arteta, who played for Everton between 2005-2011, had kind words for his former club.

"The human quality and then how deep the feeling is towards the club. The club has been through very different phases in its history, but I love the way they get all together and they face the storms," the Spaniard said.

Everton, in 15th place, have had extra rest days after their Merseyside derby with Liverpool last weekend was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

"That's the context. We are so used to playing every three days. The boys are really fired up and looking forward and understanding we'll have to be really good to beat them," Arteta said.