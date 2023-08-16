Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal defender Timber sidelined with ACL injury, set to undergo surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal defender Timber sidelined with ACL injury, set to undergo surgery

Arsenal defender Timber sidelined with ACL injury, set to undergo surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - August 12, 2023 Arsenal's Jurrien Timber is substituted off after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo

16 Aug 2023 10:34PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal's new signing Jurrien Timber will be sidelined due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday, with the Dutch international set to undergo surgery.

Timber, who was signed for 40 million euros ($43.68 million) from Ajax Amsterdam last month, hobbled off the pitch holding the back of his knee in the first half of Arsenal's season-opening win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"We can confirm that Jurrien Timber has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee," Arsenal said in a statement. "Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time.

"The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien’s rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible."

Arsenal next travel to face Crystal Palace on Monday.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.