Arsenal defender Tomiyasu undergoes knee surgery

Takehiro Tomiyasu has become the latest Arsenal player to go under the knife after the Japanese defender said on Tuesday he had undergone surgery on his right knee.

The 26-year-old did not mention an expected return date though British media reported he would likely be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Tomiyasu is the third Arsenal player to have surgery over the past month following Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

"I've had a surgery on my knee few days ago and I've already started my rehab to do what I love the most again." Tomiyasu wrote on Instagram.

"It has been the toughest period in my career for sure and it carries on a bit more but I won't give up."

The Japan international, who joined Arsenal from Bologna in 2021, made 30 appearances last season but injury has limited him to playing just six minutes in the current campaign, coming on as a substitute against Southampton in a league game in October.

Arsenal, who trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by seven points, host West Ham United on Saturday.