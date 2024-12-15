Arsenal deserved to beat Everton, coach Arteta says after stalemate

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side deserved to beat Everton and insisted he was still pleased with their performance after Saturday's Premier League match ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Arsenal, who squandered a chance to close the gap at the top of the Premier League standings after leaders Liverpool also drew at home to Fulham, dominated possession and had the better opportunities but just could not break Everton down.

The Gunners are third on 30 points from 16 games, a point behind second-placed Chelsea, who host Brentford on Sunday.

"Well, I feel very disappointed not to win the game because obviously there is a team that deserves to win. There is only one, which is Arsenal," Arteta told reporters after his side's second straight Premier League draw.

"We gave nothing away. No shots conceded, we dominated the direct play, didn't allow them to run, no set-pieces. Our high press was excellent. We generated the chances but the last 20 metres was missing to score goals.

"At the end, you have to try to generate the highest winning probability. When you draw the game you want more. Even if we win it we always want more, but I cannot ask much more from the boys apart from putting the ball in the net."

Everton kept the north London club off the scoresheet by swarming them every time they got near the penalty area, while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a string of excellent saves.

"Credit to them (Everton) as well, how they block shots, to Pickford for the saves that he's made, the way they defend," Arteta added.

"Honestly, it's difficult to ask something else from the team. Individually, can we do things a little bit better and deliver more quality and deliver the magic moment in that case? Yes, but that's something that is not easy."

The Spanish manager made a double substitution in the second half, removing captain Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice and bringing on Jorginho and 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri in midfield.

Arteta said Rice's substitution was forced, adding: "Well, with Declan I had to take him out because he was feeling something, a niggle.

"With Martin it was a tactical decision to try to change the rhythm, especially on that side. I understand if Ethan comes in and scores the goal it's a great sub, but if he doesn't you have taken your captain out. That's football.

"I'm sure they want to continue to play the 90 minutes but that's why we have the subs to try to help the team."

Arsenal next host Crystal Palace in a League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, before travelling across London to take on the same opponents in a league clash on Dec. 21.