Arsenal dumped out of Cup by Nottingham Forest
Arsenal dumped out of Cup by Nottingham Forest

Arsenal dumped out of Cup by Nottingham Forest
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - January 9, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Philip Zinckernagel misses a chance to score Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Arsenal dumped out of Cup by Nottingham Forest
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - January 9, 2022 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Arsenal dumped out of Cup by Nottingham Forest
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - January 9, 2022 Arsenal's Martin Odegaard in action with Nottingham Forest's Keinan Davis
Arsenal dumped out of Cup by Nottingham Forest
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - January 9, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Keinan Davis in action with Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga REUTERS/Craig Brough
Arsenal dumped out of Cup by Nottingham Forest
Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - January 9, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Keinan Davis in action with Arsenal's Ben White Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
10 Jan 2022 03:24AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 03:25AM)
NOTTINGHAM, England: Arsenal's hopes of winning a record-extending 15th FA Cup were sunk at the first hurdle as they went down 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest in the third round on Sunday (Jan 9).

Substitute Lewis Grabban stretched out his leg to convert Ryan Yates's cross in the 83rd minute and it was no more than Forest deserved at a vibrant City Ground.

Arsenal were lacklustre and could have few complaints against a well-organised Forest side who earned themselves a Midlands derby against Leicester City in round four.

Arteta's side, who face Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final first leg next week, failed to even muster a shot on target as they suffered a repeat of their third-round exit to Forest in 2017-18.

Source: Reuters

