Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal to face Everton at home of NFL's Baltimore Ravens
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal to face Everton at home of NFL's Baltimore Ravens

Arsenal to face Everton at home of NFL's Baltimore Ravens

FILE PHOTO: Sep 28, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; A general view of Baltimore Ravens as they take the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

11 May 2022 01:41AM (Updated: 11 May 2022 01:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton will play a pre-season match in July at the home of the National Football League's Baltimore Ravens, the teams announced on Tuesday.

Billed as the Charm City Match, due to the city's nickname, the July 16 game will kick off Arsenal's three-match tour to the east coast of the United States with the other matches taking place in Florida later that month.

Everton, who have made eight pre-season visits to the United States since 2004, will follow the Arsenal clash with a July 20 game in Minneapolis against Major League Soccer's Minnesota United.

The Arsenal-Everton match will kick off at 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) inside of the 70,000-capacity stadium that held its first soccer game in 2009 when Premier League side Chelsea faced Italian club AC Milan.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us