Logo
Logo

Sport

Arsenal fail to capitalise as Man United hold on for point in WSL
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal fail to capitalise as Man United hold on for point in WSL

Arsenal fail to capitalise as Man United hold on for point in WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 10, 2026 Arsenal's Kim Little in action with Manchester United's Jess Park Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
Arsenal fail to capitalise as Man United hold on for point in WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 10, 2026 Manchester United's Melvine Malard in action with Arsenal's Emily Fox Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
Arsenal fail to capitalise as Man United hold on for point in WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 10, 2026 Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey in action with Manchester United's Jess Park Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
Arsenal fail to capitalise as Man United hold on for point in WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 10, 2026 Manchester United's Jayde Riviere is shown a red card by referee Abigail Byrne Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
Arsenal fail to capitalise as Man United hold on for point in WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 10, 2026 Arsenal's Leah Williamson in action with Manchester United's Hinata Miyazawa Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
10 Jan 2026 10:52PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 10 : ‌Arsenal missed a golden opportunity to close the gap at the top of the Women's Super League when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, despite the visitors playing the final 25 minutes with 10 players.

The result leaves ‌Arsenal third on 23 points after 12 ‌matches, one point ahead of United in fourth. Manchester City lead the table with 30 points, while defending champions Chelsea are second on 24. City and Chelsea have a game in hand.

United right back Jayde Riviere was sent off in the 65th minute ‍after picking up a second yellow card for a late challenge on forward Caitlin Foord, but Arsenal failed to make their numerical advantage count.

Both sides created chances. United came closest early on when ​Fridolina Rolfo's header was ‌tipped on to the bar by Arsenal goalkeeper Anneke Borbe. At the other end, United's Phallon Tullis-Joyce denied Olivia ​Smith from close range after a defensive mix-up.

The match marked the ⁠return of Arsenal captain Leah ‌Williamson, who made her first league start of the season ​after recovering from a knee injury sustained during Euro 2025, which England won.

Her comeback is a boost for ‍manager Renee Slegers, who signed a new three-year contract earlier on ⁠Friday to remain at the club until 2029 after guiding Arsenal to ​their second Women's Champions ‌League title last year.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement