Arsenal get title boost as Man City and Villa both drop points

LONDON, Jan 7 : Arsenal's Premier ‌League title prospects were enhanced without them even kicking a ball on Wednesday as their closest challengers Manchester City and Aston Villa both dropped points.

Erling Haaland scored his 150th goal for City as he put them in front against Brighton and Hove Albion from the penalty spot but Kaoru Mitoma equalised for the visitors on the hour with the game finishing 1-1.

It was the third successive draw for stuttering City who were held by Sunderland on New Year's Day and by Chelsea at the weekend when they also conceded an equaliser.

Second-placed City remain five points behind Arsenal who can stretch the lead to eight if they beat ‌Liverpool on Thursday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Third-placed Villa are also five behind after they could only draw 0-0 in a ‌dour contest at Crystal Palace, Ollie Watkins going closest for Villa with a late effort against the woodwork.

Chelsea's new manager Liam Rosenior watched on in the stands at Craven Cottage as his new club went down 2-1 at Fulham after having Marc Cucurella sent off midway through the first half.

Raul Jimenez gave Fulham the lead and although Liam Delap equalised for the visitors, Harry Wilson sealed the points for Fulham. Defeat left Chelsea down in eighth place.

Two days after sacking manager Ruben Amorim, Manchester United could only draw 2-2 at 19th-placed Burnley.

Benjamin Sesko scored twice for United, doubling ‍his tally for the season, but it was not enough to give caretaker manager Darren Fletcher a win as Jaidon Anthony's equaliser earned Burnley a point. United slipped to seventh.

Brentford moved into fifth spot as Brazilian striker Igor Thiago followed up his hat-trick at the weekend against Everton with two goals in a 3-0 home victory over Sunderland to take his league tally for the season to 16.

Newcastle United trailed three times in a thriller at home ​to Leeds United but emerged with an astonishing 4-3 ‌victory to move into the top six thanks to a last-gasp goal by Harvey Barnes after Bruno Guimaraes had equalised for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 91st minute.

Barnes's goal arrived in the 102nd minute, the latest winning goal ​in Premier League history.

Bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers' recent upturn continued with a 1-1 draw at Everton.

Everton ended the game with nine men after Michael Keane, who ⁠scored their goal, and Jack Grealish were both sent off late ‌on - Keane for an apparent hair pull on Tolu Arokodare.

Antoine Semenyo gave Bournemouth fans a likely farewell gift before his expected move to ​Manchester City, scoring in stoppage time to give his side a 3-2 victory at home against Tottenham Hotspur, his side's first win in 12 league games.

Semenyo illustrated just why City are prepared to pay 65 million pounds ($87.46 million) for his services ‍with a curling shot past Guglielmo Vicario sparking wild celebrations as Bournemouth ended an 11-match winless run.

City produced a lacklustre display against Brighton but Haaland's ⁠penalty, after a foul by Diego Gomez on Jeremy Doku, looked like earning them a victory that would have put some pressure on leaders Arsenal.

Brighton struck back though as ​Mitoma guided in an equaliser from ‌the edge of the penalty area.

Haaland should have won it for City late on but fired a shot straight at ‍Brighton ​keeper Bart Verbruggen.

($1 = 0.7432 pounds)