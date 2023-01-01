Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal go seven points clear with 4-2 win over Brighton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal go seven points clear with 4-2 win over Brighton

Arsenal go seven points clear with 4-2 win over Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 31, 2022 Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, Rob Holding, William Saliba and Mohamed Elneny celebrate after the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Arsenal go seven points clear with 4-2 win over Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 31, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma scores their third goal past Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale before it is disallowed after a VAR review Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Arsenal go seven points clear with 4-2 win over Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 31, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson scores their second goal past Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Arsenal go seven points clear with 4-2 win over Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 31, 2022 Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
01 Jan 2023 03:39AM (Updated: 01 Jan 2023 03:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, England: Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah grabbed early goals in each half for Arsenal as they won 4-2 away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (Dec 31) in the final Premier League game of 2022 to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal top the standings on 43 points with second-placed Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton earlier in the day, on 36 and Newcastle United, who drew 0-0 with Leeds, two points further back in third.

Saka scored after two minutes and Martin Odegaard added another before the break, before an Eddie Nketiah strike just after halftime looked to have wrapped up all three points for the Gunners.

However, a Kaoru Mitoma goal in the 65th minute threw Brighton a lifeline and though Gabriel Martinelli netted a fourth for Arsenal, Evan Ferguson made it 4-2 to set up a grandstand finish.

Mitoma thought he had made it 4-3 in the 89th minute but the goal was chalked off after a VAR review found that he had come from an offside position, as the Gunners held on to close out the year with a win.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.