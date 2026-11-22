NEWCASTLE, England, Nov 21 : Arsenal missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday, with Mikel Arteta's side having to fight back from 2-1 down after a spirited display from their hosts.

Arsenal looked set for an easy evening in the first half and they took the lead in the 33rd minute, Eberechi Eze latching on to a superb angled pass from Kai Havertz to sweep the ball into the net.

Booed off at the break, Newcastle levelled four minutes into the second half as Martin Odegaard was robbed from a throw-in by William Osula. The Danish striker fed the ball to Harvey Barnes, who took a touch before rifling the ball past the keeper.

In the 62nd minute the home side went ahead, Malick Thiaw bundling the ball into the net from close range after Arsenal failed to clear a corner. Arsenal keeper David Raya then suffered an arm injury and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arteta's side clawed their way back into the game in the 78th minute, Noni Madueke crowning a sweeping Arsenal attack with a left-foot shot, but keeper Lukas Hornicek should have done more to keep it out.

In a see-saw final period, neither side could find the net again, and the draw moved champions Arsenal to 28 points, six clear of Brighton & Hove Albion, who can close the gap at Hull City on Sunday.