Arsenal hoist first Women's Champions Cup in thrilling win over Corinthians

LONDON, Feb 1 : Arsenal's Caitlin Foord struck in extra time to power them to victory in the inaugural Women's Champions Cup on Sunday, defeating Brazil's Corinthians 3-2 in a rain‑soaked final at the Emirates Stadium.

Reigning Champions League winners Arsenal looked set to seal the title in normal time, leading 2-1 before Vic Albuquerque converted a 96th‑minute penalty to force extra time.

Olivia Smith and Lotte Wubben-Moy also scored for Renee Slegers' team before Foord beat goalkeeper Lele at her near post in the 104th minute to earn a dramatic winner over the Copa Libertadores champions in front of a crowd that included FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"It's not often that at Arsenal you can write history because history has been written so many times," Wubben-Moy told Sky Sports.

"We stand on the shoulders of giants. To come to this inaugural competition and win it and do it with all of our fans here in style - our fans are wonderful and that's who we do it for.

"To win the first silverware this year is a big leap forward. We want more. Stick with us, 2026 has more to come."

As the winners of FIFA's new intercontinental tournament featuring champions from all six confederations, Arsenal will collect a $2.3 million prize.

The one negative on the night was Arsenal's goalkeeper Anneke Borbe being carried off on a stretcher following a collision with teammate Wubben‑Moy late in extra time.

The timing of the tournament favoured Arsenal, who are in the midst of their Women's Super League season, while Corinthians are in their pre-season and CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Gotham FC are in their off-season.

Arsenal had thrashed Moroccan champions AS FAR 6-0 in Wednesday's semi-finals, while Corinthians had edged Gotham, of the National Women's Soccer League, 1-0 in the other semi.

Gotham secured third place with a 4-0 win against AS FAR earlier on Sunday.