Arsenal investigate anti-Semitic statements from fans
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 15, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy, Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham and former player David O'Leary are seen in the stands Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

19 Jan 2023 02:12AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 02:38AM)
Arsenal on Wednesday opened an investigation after a supporter overheard grossly offensive anti-Semitic statements made by another Arsenal fan at their Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The clubs said in a statement that anyone identified would receive a lengthy club ban, and their details would be passed to the police.

"We recognise the impact this behaviour has on our many Jewish supporters and others and condemn the use of language of this nature, which has no place in our game or society," the club said.

Arsenal won the game 2-0 after an own goal from keeper Hugo Lloris and a long-range drive from Martin Odegaard.

Source: Reuters

