Arsenal investigate anti-Semitic statements from fans

Arsenal on Wednesday opened an investigation after a supporter overheard grossly offensive anti-Semitic statements made by another Arsenal fan at their Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The clubs said in a statement that anyone identified would receive a lengthy club ban, and their details would be passed to the police.

"We recognise the impact this behaviour has on our many Jewish supporters and others and condemn the use of language of this nature, which has no place in our game or society," the club said.

Arsenal won the game 2-0 after an own goal from keeper Hugo Lloris and a long-range drive from Martin Odegaard.