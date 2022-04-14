Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal investigating incident of homophobic abuse during Brighton game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal investigating incident of homophobic abuse during Brighton game

Arsenal investigating incident of homophobic abuse during Brighton game

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 9, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Enock Mwepu scores their second goal past Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

14 Apr 2022 01:37PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 01:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal are investigating an incident of homophobic abuse during Saturday's Premier League home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion, the club said in a statement.

Arsenal said two supporters were removed from the stadium and that the club had "stepped up" stewarding operations in the area where the abuse was reported.

"Arsenal should be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at our club," Arsenal said on Wednesday.

"The incidents that were reported are now being investigated by the club, and we will take the strongest action possible against perpetrators who can be identified."

A similar incident marred a match between the same sides at Brighton's AMEX Stadium in October. An Arsenal supporter was issued https://www.cps.gov.uk/south-east/news/football-ban-supporter-guilty-homophobic-abuse-premier-league-game a three-year banning order following a trial at Brighton Magistrates Court earlier this month.

The supporter was also banned indefinitely from Brighton's stadium.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us