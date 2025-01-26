Logo
Sport

Arsenal keep title race alive with nervy 1-0 win at Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - January 25, 2025 Arsenal's Kai Havertz in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Santiago Bueno REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - January 25, 2025 Referee Michael Oliver leaves the pitch after the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn
26 Jan 2025 01:13AM
WOLVERHAMPTON, England : Riccardo Calafiori's goal earned Arsenal a 1-0 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday after a contest which ended with both sides down to 10 men, and the visitors keep their Premier League title hopes alive with a hard-fought victory.

Arsenal had Myles Lewis-Kelly controversially sent off just before the break and Wolves Joao Gomes received his marching orders with 20 minutes remaining and the game still scoreless.

Calafiori, a substitute at the start of the second half, struck four minutes later, and Arsenal came away from Molineux with the all-important three points.

The win keeps Arsenal second in the standings, six behind Liverpool who have played one fewer game. Arsenal move three points ahead of Nottingham Forest, while Wolves remain just above the relegation zone in 17th place on 16 points.

Source: Reuters

