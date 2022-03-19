Arsenal keeper Ramsdale out for few weeks with injury, says Arteta

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will be sidelined for a few weeks after sustaining a hip injury during the midweek loss to Liverpool, manager Mikel Arteta said on Saturday (Mar 19).

Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal in August for an initial fee of 24 million pounds (US$31.6 million), had started every Premier League game for the London club since he broke into the starting lineup and benched Bernd Leno.

Ramsdale had also been called up for England's friendlies later this month against Switzerland and Ivory Coast. He made his England debut in November in a 10-0 win over San Marino.

"He's got an injury, a muscle injury. He will be out for a few weeks," Arteta told BT Sport ahead of Saturday's league match against Aston Villa.

However, the 23-year-old has travelled with the squad to Villa Park.

Arteta added that Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli would also miss the Villa game as he had been sick for the last few days.