Arsenal knock West Ham out of top four with derby win

LONDON : Arsenal moved into the Premier League's top four at West Ham United's expense when goals by Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe earned them a 2-0 win in a lively London derby on Wednesday.

Young Brazilian forward Martinelli scored just after halftime with a clinical strike and substitute Smith Rowe sealed the points for the dominant hosts with a superb 87th-minute finish.

It could have been an even more comfortable night for Arsenal had Alexandre Lacazette not had a harshly-awarded penalty saved midway through the second half.

West Ham, who had Vladimir Coufal sent off after conceding the penalty, failed to produce the kind of form that has seen them stationed in the top four since October.

They threatened sporadically but home keeper Aaron Ramsdale's only save was from a Jarrod Bowen effort shortly after Martinelli's opener.

Victory hoisted Arsenal up two places into fourth spot with 29 points from 17 games, with West Ham on 28.

