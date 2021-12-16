Logo
Arsenal knock West Ham out of top four with derby win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Ham United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 15, 2021 Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Ham United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 15, 2021 Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Ham United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 15, 2021 West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal is shown a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor and subsequently a red card after conceding a penalty against Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Ham United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 15, 2021 West Ham United's Declan Rice in action with Arsenal's Martin Odegaard REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Ham United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 15, 2021 West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku in action with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
16 Dec 2021 06:04AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 06:00AM)
LONDON : Arsenal moved into the Premier League's top four at West Ham United's expense when goals by Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe earned them a 2-0 win in a lively London derby on Wednesday.

Young Brazilian forward Martinelli scored just after halftime with a clinical strike and substitute Smith Rowe sealed the points for the dominant hosts with a superb 87th-minute finish.

It could have been an even more comfortable night for Arsenal had Alexandre Lacazette not had a harshly-awarded penalty saved midway through the second half.

West Ham, who had Vladimir Coufal sent off after conceding the penalty, failed to produce the kind of form that has seen them stationed in the top four since October.

They threatened sporadically but home keeper Aaron Ramsdale's only save was from a Jarrod Bowen effort shortly after Martinelli's opener.

Victory hoisted Arsenal up two places into fourth spot with 29 points from 17 games, with West Ham on 28.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

