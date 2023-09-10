Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal knocked out of women's Champions League by Paris FC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal knocked out of women's Champions League by Paris FC

Arsenal knocked out of women's Champions League by Paris FC

FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 England's Alessia Russo in action REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo

10 Sep 2023 01:02AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2023 01:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Arsenal suffered an early exit from the Women's Champions League on Saturday after losing on penalties to French side Paris FC in the first stage of qualifying.

Arsenal, who won the competition in 2007 and reached the semi-finals last year, scored late goals through Alessia Russo and Jen Beattie to cancel out Mathilde Bourdieu's quickfire double and take the match into extra time.

After Louise Fleury scored in the 106th minute, Russo bagged her second to force a shootout, but Arsenal's new signing had her spot-kick saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie as the English side lost 4-2 on penalties.

Arsenal, who finished third in the Women's Super League table last season, begin their domestic campaign at home to Liverpool on Oct. 1.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.