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Arsenal lose appeal against Dowman red card, FA says
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Arsenal lose appeal against Dowman red card, FA says

Arsenal lose appeal against Dowman red card, FA says
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Fleetwood Town v Arsenal - Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, Britain - October 27, 2026 Arsenal's Max Dowman is shown a red card by referee Michael Salisbury Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Arsenal lose appeal against Dowman red card, FA says
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Fleetwood Town v Arsenal - Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, Britain - October 27, 2026 Arsenal's Max Dowman walks off the pitch after being sent off REUTERS/Jon Super
30 Oct 2026 01:44AM
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Oct 29 : The English FA dismissed Arsenal's appeal against Max Dowman's red card in Tuesday's League Cup defeat, the governing body said on Thursday.

The 16-year-old was sent off in the 85th minute for kicking out at Harrison Neal following a heavy challenge as 10-man Arsenal went on to lose 5-3 on penalties to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town after a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal subsequently appealed the dismissal and the severity of the punishment, but the FA said an independent regulatory commission had rejected both claims.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has dismissed claims of both wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment for Max Dowman. The Arsenal player... will be suspended for three matches," the FA said in a statement.

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The FA added that the commission's written reasons would be published in due course.

Dowman will miss Arsenal's next three domestic fixtures against Liverpool, Hull City and Newcastle United, ruling him out of domestic action until Arsenal host Manchester City on November 29.

The suspension does not apply to European competitions, meaning Dowman remains available for Arsenal's Champions League match against Slavia Prague on November 4.

Source: Reuters
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