Arsenal make it six out of six with easy win over Club Brugge

BRUGES, Belgium, Dec 10 : Noni Madueke scored two goals and Gabriel Martinelli netted another as Arsenal kept up their 100 per cent run in the Champions League to stay top of the standings with a comfortable 3-0 triumph at Belgium’s Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Arsenal’s sixth win in as many games all but confirms a top-eight finish, meaning they will skip the knockout phase playoffs in February and move straight into the round of 16 in March. Brugge remain on four points and in stark danger of missing out on the knockouts.

It was a satisfying night at the Jan Breydelstadion for the under-strength Gunners, who lost at Aston Villa at the weekend and made five changes to freshen up an injury-stricken squad, including a first run-out in almost a year for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who got half an hour of action as a second-half substitute.

Madueke got matters going with a thunderous strike in the 25th minute, collecting possession on the halfway line and swiftly weaving his way up field before unleashing a powerful effort that flew into the top corner.

The home side went close to an equaliser in the 39th minute, when some swift passing saw Aleksandar Stankovic curl a shot narrowly wide, and continued to probe up to halftime with David Raya making two key saves, from Christos Tzolis and Stankovic.

But that momentum looked to have been left in the changing room at halftime as they were caught two minutes into the second half when Madueke headed home his second goal.

A cross from the left from Martin Zubimendi found Madueke unmarked at the back post with the home defence caught ball watching and hopelessly out of position.

"The first goal was really nice, second a tap-in but the first one was sweet," said an elated Madueke.

"We're fighting on all fronts. I feel like we can win this competition and win the league, that has to be the aim. We're in a good place at the moment."

MARTINELLI KEEPS UP CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SCORING STREAK

Nine minutes later, Martinelli added the third, cutting in off the left wing and hammering a right-footed shot into the net for a fifth goal in as many Champions League appearances this season, having missed one of Arsenal’s matches.

Jesus struck the crossbar in the 79th minute, inches away from a dream return after his lengthy layoff due to a knee injury, and Arsenal still had time to give 16-year-old Marli Salmon a debut at right back in the last seven minutes. He is the fourth youngest player to feature for the Gunners.

Brugge went into the match in some turmoil after Monday’s surprise sacking of coach Nicky Hayen, with his replacement, Ivan Leko, in charge on his return for a second spell at the club.

"We played against a very good team," Stankovic said. "Against the best in the world. Still, we played our match. You have to be able to score quickly against teams like that. Well, we're a young team and we're learning from this."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis and Clare Fallon)