Arsenal manager Arteta keen to give Sterling more minutes

Raheem Sterling has made just two Premier League starts and two more in the League Cup since joining Arsenal on loan from Chelsea in August and manager Mikel Arteta said he intends to give the forward more minutes over the busy festive period.

The 30-year-old's last Premier League start came in Arsenal's 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth in October, after which he has managed two substitute appearances totalling 23 minutes.

"It's been tough and very difficult for me as well to accept that I haven't given him more," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against Everton.

"When he hasn't started the games, 90 per cent of the subs that I make is related to saving minutes or because of injuries or avoiding injuries. It's not tactical reasons.

"I would like him to play much more as I think he can impact the team in a very good way. He's very good in the dressing room and is absolutely desperate to play.

"He has had a very important role. And suddenly you are (put) in this position, not only here but when he was at Chelsea as well. I feel a lot of sympathy for players when they are in this moment and hopefully we can change it.”

Arsenal, who are third in the league, host Crystal Palace in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday before visiting the same side on league business next weekend.