Arsenal miss chance to go six points clear with draw at Brentford

LONDON, Feb 12 : Arsenal wasted the chance to restore their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Brentford on Thursday, with Noni Madueke's second-half header cancelled out by Keane Lewis-Potter.

The hosts were the better side in the first half but could not take advantage of a nervy Arsenal start, with goalkeeper David Raya forced to make a sharp save from Igor Thiago.

Arsenal took the lead in the 61st minute through Madueke, who soared above Rico Henry and nodded Piero Hincapie's ball back across goal and into the net.

Brentford deservedly levelled 10 minutes later, however, when Michael Kayode's long throw was flicked to the back post where Lewis-Potter sent a thunderous header into the top corner.

The draw was a fair result and lifted Arsenal on to 57 points from 26 games, four ahead of Manchester City.

Brentford are seventh on 40 points, four behind fifth-placed Chelsea and remain on course to qualify for European football for the first time.

Their coach Keith Andrew told reporters: "I'm not going to speak about that. There are 12 games left, but I do promise you we are going to attack every single one of them ... to see how much we can achieve this year."

GUNNERS FIGHT BACK FROM NERVY START

Arsenal had followed a mini-wobble of two points from three games with back-to-back league wins, though Manchester City's 3-0 victory at Fulham on Wednesday kept the pressure on.

The Gunners started shakily in the absence of defender William Saliba as Gabriel needlessly conceded a corner before Raya almost let a backpass squirm under his foot and over the line.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave Eberechi Eze a first league start in 2026, but the England forward was anonymous and replaced at halftime by captain Martin Odegaard.

The visitors were better after the break and went ahead when Brentford were unable to clear their lines, Hincapie's cross turned in by Madueke past the flat-footed Caoimhin Kelleher.

Arsenal could have been out of sight when Declan Rice laid the ball on a plate for Viktor Gyokeres, but he was denied by Kayode's last-ditch tackle.

Brentford equalised from Kayode's throw-in, and Lewis-Potter's goal shifted the momentum.

Thiago could have snatched victory late on but Cristhian Mosquera made a superb tackle. Kelleher then saved from Gabriel Martinelli one-on-one in a breathless end to the game.

Having briefly been nine points clear before Manchester City came from behind to beat Liverpool last weekend, Arsenal's lead now stands at four points but Arteta insisted his side's approach would not change.

"We have to do our job and we are going to have to come to all these places, the same as the rest of the teams, and we know how tough it is," he told TNT Sports.

"You have to be at your best every game and have the luck that you need as well in games to conquer the three points each week."