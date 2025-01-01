Arsenal must keep hammering away at Liverpool's lead, says Arteta

Arsenal must be consistent in the second half of the season to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool and give themselves a chance of winning their first title since 2004, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal are third in the standings with 36 points from 18 matches, nine behind Liverpool and one behind second-placed Nottingham Forest, who have played one more game.

"It (title race) doesn't depend on us. But we have to continue to be like a hammer, be there every day, every day," Arteta told reporters ahead of their match at Brentford later on Wednesday.

"If someone wins all the matches then we congratulate them and go to the next season. If they don't – and in history, it hasn't happened – then we will be there."

Arsenal finished second in the last two seasons, but the Spanish manager said his side had shown a marked improvement in this campaign.

"We've proved that already this season, I'm sure of that," he said.

"If this had happened last season – the number of games we’ve played with 10 men (after red cards), the injuries in the squad, for sure it would be difficult to be in the stages of the competitions we are in now.

"So, for sure, the team has made another step. The team is evolving and adapting to new circumstances and now we have another one with more games with less players. So let's face it."