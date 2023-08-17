Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arsenal need to adapt after Timber injury, says Arteta
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Arsenal need to adapt after Timber injury, says Arteta

Arsenal need to adapt after Timber injury, says Arteta
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - August 12, 2023 Arsenal's Jurrien Timber reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo
Arsenal need to adapt after Timber injury, says Arteta
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - August 12, 2023 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo
17 Aug 2023 05:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Arsenal must adapt following the injury to their new Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, manager Mikel Arteta has said ahead of their visit to Crystal Palace for a London derby on Monday.

The 22-year-old Timber, signed for 40 million euros ($43.52 million) on a long-term deal from Ajax Amsterdam, is sidelined after suffering a knee injury during Arsenal's season-opening home win over Nottingham Forest and is set to undergo surgery.

"After just joining to have this injury is a big blow for him. We recruited him intentionally to add to the team and now we have to adapt and move on," Arteta told reporters.

"He has been very good, to be honest. He's a special character. He's in a good place, so we are all willing to help him, but it's going to be a long journey," he added on Thursday.

"I'm thinking about the resources we have in the team but he would have given us different things on both sides of defence. It's an opportunity for everybody. We need everybody."

Arteta has helped Arsenal qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign and last season's Premier League runners-up this month won the Community Shield season curtain-raiser by beating treble winners Manchester City.

Arsenal have tried to add depth to their squad with new signings to challenge for the title again but Arteta said they do not have a number one in any position, while also not ruling out doing more business in the transfer window.

"It's never my decision (transfers), it's one we make as a club with other people involved. There are always other elements to that," Arteta said.

"My focus is on getting the best out of the squad we have now. We are always open in the transfer market both ways."

Arteta said he was hopeful that Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been out with a calf problem since May, will be available soon after joining team training.

($1 = 0.9190 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.