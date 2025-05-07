Arsenal need more magic moments to reach final, says Rice

PARIS : Declan Rice has already provided two magic moments that will become part of Arsenal folklore during his side's run to the Champions League semi-finals but says more will be required if the dream is not to die against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

Arsenal head to the Parc des Princes trailing 1-0 after last week's first leg in north London and the odds are stacked against them reaching the final for the second time, having lost to Barcelona in the 2006 showpiece also in Paris.

The midfielder scored with two stunning free kicks in the 3-0 quarter-final first leg win at home to Real Madrid with Arsenal then also winning 2-1 in the Bernabeu.

The pressure ratchets up another notch on Wednesday though and Rice says he, or one of his teammates, will have to conjure another unforgettable moment if Mikel Arteta's side are to prevail and reach the final in Munich.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I think the manager, he calls them magic moments. He always talks about them, someone delivering a magic moment," Rice told reporters on the eve of the game.

"In that game against Madrid obviously, I was able to produce two free kicks, which were incredible. But tomorrow night, for the semi-final itself, it's maybe someone who can get that magic moment. Hopefully it's me again but you're going to need a moment of magic to win a game.

"Tomorrow night, hopefully we can deliver something special."

Arsenal were stunned after four minutes at home as Ousmane Dembele struck for PSG who were almost untouchable for 25 minutes. But the upbeat Rice prefers to remember the rest of that game in which Arsenal hit back strongly and were denied on several occasions by PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma while also having a goal by Mikel Merino ruled out for offside.

"I think the first 15 minutes, I think the early goal probably shocked us a little bit, and it took us probably 15 or 20 minutes to get a foothold in the game," Rice said.

"But once we started keeping the ball, we started to create some chances. Obviously there was little blip, probably 10 minutes to go they hit the crossbar and put one wide but we had some massive chances as well. But we're really positive and full of belief we can come here and do something special."

Arsenal will be boosted by the availability of fit-again right back Riccardo Calafiori while midfield general Thomas Partey is also back having been suspended last week.

"(Partey) being total calmness. Playing with Thomas, I've realised that's one of the best things about him," Rice said.

"Not always he gets the recognition he deserves, but playing with him, for sure, he allows me to be a better player.

"Tomorrow night, we're going to need a big performance from him and myself, but also the full 11, because it's going to be the biggest night in the club's history if we get to the final."

Arteta, who is desperate to deliver another trophy having only one a solitary FA Cup since taking charge in 2019, said his team have huge enthusiasm and energy for the task at hand.

"We're one win away from being in the final, let's do the talking tomorrow at 9pm," the Spaniard said.

"It's about being in the right moment in the right place."