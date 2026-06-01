Arsenal paint London red with victory parade after Premier League title win

LONDON, May 31 : Hundreds of thousands of Arsenal fans from far and wide lined the streets of north London on Sunday chanting and lighting red flares as they celebrated their club's first Premier League title in 22 years.

The players celebrated in an open-top bus along with the gleaming Premier League trophy that the club had finally got their hands on after Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' last won it in the 2003-04 season.

Arsenal had clinched the Premier League title prior to the final game of the season when they had an unassailable lead over second-placed Manchester City, who eventually finished seven points behind Mikel Arteta's side.

It was Arsenal's first trophy since Arteta won the FA Cup in his debut season as manager in 2020 as a dream was finally fulfilled for the club after finishing second three years in a row prior to this season.

Even Saturday's Champions League final loss to Paris St Germain on penalties in Budapest could not dampen the enthusiasm of the fans, with fireworks and vuvuzelas adding to the noise.

"We're not European champions but we are champions of England, which is what matters. So we're happy to celebrate with everyone," said Julien Guillenenat, a French Arsenal fan.

"I feel that we're going to be fine next season. I feel like a weight has been lifted off the shoulders and this season was like on a knife edge," Mathieu Garnier, a 44-year-old Arsenal fan, told Reuters.

"Three years in a row second and finally this pressure is behind us and these boys are going to be flying. I believe that."

The Arsenal women's team joined in the celebrations following their FIFA Champions Cup triumph this season.

'THEY'RE NOT LAUGHING ANYMORE'

Declan Rice, who was signed for a club-record fee of 105 million pounds ($141.32 million) in 2023, said the men's side had sent a message to those who mocked Arsenal in the past.

"They're pointing and they're laughing. And what happened? They're not laughing anymore. I love this team. I love this manager," Rice told Sky Sports.

"To see the joy we can give people is crazy. Next year, we're coming back for more."

Theo Grant, a 22-year-old Arsenal fan was confident the club would return to the Champions League final again next season.

"Honestly, it's going to give the players more motivation for next year. It's going to be the best part," Grant said.

"We're going to be in the final in Madrid next year. I'm going to get my tickets!"

($1 = 0.7430 pounds)