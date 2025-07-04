Arsenal part ways with defender Tomiyasu after injury-ridden season

Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is leaving Arsenal by mutual agreement after playing only six minutes last season due to a knee injury, the club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old suffered multiple knee and calf injuries during his four years at the North London club, some of which sidelined him for months. He remains sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in February.

"Unfortunately, injuries have limited Tomi's time on the pitch in the past two seasons, with the defender making just one substitute appearance last season," Arsenal said in a statement.

"It was therefore mutually agreed to end Tomi's contract in order for him to start a new chapter in his career."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The former Bologna player made 65 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring two goals.

Arsenal, who have finished second in the league for the last three seasons, begin their 2025-26 campaign at Manchester United on August 17.