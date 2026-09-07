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Arsenal pass Chelsea test in style with comeback win
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Arsenal pass Chelsea test in style with comeback win

Arsenal pass Chelsea test in style with comeback win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - September 6, 2026 Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Arsenal pass Chelsea test in style with comeback win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - September 6, 2026 Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores their second goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Arsenal pass Chelsea test in style with comeback win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - September 6, 2026 Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring their second goal as Chelsea players look dejected Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
07 Sep 2026 01:39AM
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LONDON, Sept 6 : Arsenal passed their biggest test so far in the defence of their Premier League title in style as they hit back from conceding inside two minutes to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday.

Morgan Rogers volleyed the visitors ahead after 77 seconds but Arsenal's response was emphatic with Kai Havertz equalising after 25 minutes and Martin Odegaard finishing off a flowing move shortly after the break for the decisive goal.

Chelsea were never out of contention in an absorbing high-octane duel and substitute Estevao was denied a late equaliser by a superb save from David Raya.

Victory left Arsenal level at the top with Manchester City with both sides on a maximum nine points after three games.

Chelsea's first dropped points left them on six.

Source: Reuters
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