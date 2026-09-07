Arsenal pass Chelsea test in style with comeback win

LONDON, Sept 6 : Arsenal passed their biggest test so far in the defence of their Premier League title in style as they hit back from conceding inside two minutes to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday.

Morgan Rogers volleyed the visitors ahead after 77 seconds but Arsenal's response was emphatic with Kai Havertz equalising after 25 minutes and Martin Odegaard finishing off a flowing move shortly after the break for the decisive goal.

Chelsea were never out of contention in an absorbing high-octane duel and substitute Estevao was denied a late equaliser by a superb save from David Raya.

Victory left Arsenal level at the top with Manchester City with both sides on a maximum nine points after three games.

Chelsea's first dropped points left them on six.