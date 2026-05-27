Arsenal players in spotlight as FIFPRO sounds alarm on player workload

May 26 : Arsenal's triumphant campaign has become an unlikely poster child for soccer's escalating workload crisis, with players' union FIFPRO warning deep runs across competitions are taking a toll on players through increased injury risk in a World Cup year.

Arsenal's success story comes with a sobering statistic, with five players - David Raya, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze - projected to feature in 78 to 83 matchday squads this season for club and country.

Midfielder Zubimendi has borne the heaviest burden, appearing in all 38 Premier League games as Arsenal claimed the title while racking up 67 appearances across all competitions for the club and Spain - more than any other player.

Rice has played 65 games and Gyokeres 63, with the trio set to add more with the Champions League final and the World Cup approaching. Arsenal also reached the League Cup final and FA Cup quarter-finals this season.

"There is evidence to suggest that workload is a real issue, we have years of data to support it," Darren Burgess, a high-performance consultant for FIFPRO and Juventus performance director, told reporters.

"We know injuries are now workload-related. Workload is increasing year after year even though we have evidence it's detrimental."

NOT JUST ABOUT PLAYER MINUTES

The issue extends beyond mere minutes on the pitch, Burgess explained, while travel also takes an additional toll, especially for midweek European fixtures.

"Players involved in midweek matches don't return home until 3 or 4 am... They play on Wednesday night and they're being asked to perform on Saturday at midday, travelling away," he added.

"The data shows their physical output during games is compromised when they play back-to-back matches. It's not guesswork, it's objective proof. The impact is enormous."

The looming World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada - starting just 11 days after the Champions League final against Paris St Germain - adds another layer of concern for former Real Madrid fitness coach Gregory Dupont.

"Players who play the Champions League final won't have time for full preparation, to acclimatise to the heat, to play at your full level of fitness," said Dupont, who was also the fitness coach of France during their 2018 World Cup triumph.

"We need regulations if we want to protect not only players but football as well."

Dupont warned that 56 per cent of World Cup matches will be played at temperatures above 28 degrees Celsius, potentially leading to reduced distance coverage per game, while time zone changes across three host countries present additional challenges.

'SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST'

"We fear the World Cup will turn into the survival of the fittest," said Maheta Molango, CEO of the English Professional Footballers' Association.

"No player is asking for sympathy, they understand they're privileged people. They don't live in a bubble.

"Ultimately, as much as they'd love to play every game, they're not robots."

Molango highlighted the example of Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard, who missed several games this season due to injuries - not ideal preparation ahead of Norway's first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

Odegaard averaged 46 games for Arsenal in his last three seasons but played only 35 times this season.

"He's an unbelievable professional who looks after himself... You could not dream of someone more exemplary. But look at how many games he missed this year and how many he played in previous years," Molango said.

"Is it fair that instead of focusing on football he has to focus on his own body? That shouldn't be the case... Despite sleeping well and eating well, he's injured."